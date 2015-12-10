FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 238
Do you think we could buy at 1.1750?
I think so, about 15 to 20 pips.
1263-64
How about selling the Eurodollar from here for an hour?
I've already had it... I don't know when I sold it, I sold it in the morning, look for a good pair or you'll fall asleep over it))))
This pair is for professional onanists only.
Take a screenshot from 38.
Dummy, at 2436 and 34))))
Look for the morning screen yourself, you're an adult now))))
Catch it, you will know the exchange rate of hryvnia)))
Open it in your Internet browser.