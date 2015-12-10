FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 238

New comment
 
stranger:

here's more

mato-expectation...


 
Ilij:

here's more

mato-expectation...


on the firing line I agree +-
 
KanIII:
Do you think we could buy at 1.1750?

I think so, about 15 to 20 pips.

1263-64

 
stranger:

I think so, about 15 to 20 pips.

good,let's try))))
 

How about selling the Eurodollar from here for an hour?

eurodollar? =)

 
 
IRIP:

How about selling the Eurodollar from here for an hour?

eurodollar? =)

I've already had it... I don't know when I sold it, I sold it in the morning, look for a good pair or you'll fall asleep over it))))

This pair is for professional onanists only.

 
stranger:

I've already got it... I don't know when it's been sold, it's in the morning, look for a proper pair or you'll fall asleep on it))))

This pair is for professional onanists only.

from the 38th. Take a screenshot.
 
Ishim:
Take a screenshot from 38.

Dummy, at 2436 and 34))))

Look for the morning screen yourself, you're an adult now))))

Catch it, you will know the exchange rate of hryvnia)))

Open it in your Internet browser.

Files:
nybyj.zip  3 kb
 
The euras have woken up, it seems.
1...231232233234235236237238239240241242243244245...871
New comment