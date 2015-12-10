FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 187

Spekul:
eh...

The only thing is that you can get lucky there, but it's still not advisable. and it's too late for sells - it's not likely....

take the Canadian if you want.

hello ...a new year !!! )))))

Let's trade ))))

 
_new-rena:

hello ...pa new year !!! )))))

Let's trade ))))

huh... are you kidding?
Spekul:
Suit yourself...

i already gave you three pairs in a heartbeat... don't trade the eurik, it's too late.

 
Spekul:
Get the Canadian before he jumps)))
 
IRIP:
Where's your 1.25?!

on the screenshot, do you think it will go lower? (I mean, to the moose)

Ishim:

on the screenshot, do you think it will go lower? (as in moose)

Ishim, I knew you were cool, but not by that much....
 

"We fly, waddling in the darkness,
We crawl on our last wing.
The tank's busted, the tail's on fire and the car's flying
On a word of honour and on one wing..."

))

 

To the Canadian I haven't ridden yet - let him decide.............

 
artikul:
Get the Canadian before he jumps)))
you got it
 
_new-rena:
That's a good example. So it's a bad habit? ))))
both, imagine a trader having a cigarette instead of a handicap! - he smokes 3 cigarettes in a row, he vomits, he starts to light it at the other end - no way, he should try again, what if he lights 2 at once, what if he lights 5?, that's not the point - he should try other brands ))))))))))))
