FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 187
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
eh...
The only thing is that you can get lucky there, but it's still not advisable. and it's too late for sells - it's not likely....
take the Canadian if you want.
hello ...a new year !!! )))))
Let's trade ))))
the only thing is that you can get lucky there, but it's still not advisable. and it's too late for sells - it's not likely....
take the Canadian if you want.
hello ...pa new year !!! )))))
Let's trade ))))
huh... are you kidding?
Suit yourself...
i already gave you three pairs in a heartbeat... don't trade the eurik, it's too late.
Heh... are you kidding?
Where's your 1.25?!
on the screenshot, do you think it will go lower? (I mean, to the moose)
on the screenshot, do you think it will go lower? (as in moose)
"We fly, waddling in the darkness,
We crawl on our last wing.
The tank's busted, the tail's on fire and the car's flying
On a word of honour and on one wing..."
))
To the Canadian I haven't ridden yet - let him decide.............
Get the Canadian before he jumps)))
That's a good example. So it's a bad habit? ))))