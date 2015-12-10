FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 345
I don't argue if they sell oil, silver, gold, and audi and it flies, but if the chyf and the euro are stuck at levels, then do not draw, if they penetrate - they fall, if not - a good pullback, the euro goes to 34-35, the chyf to 90-91.
gold sells for 1190?
OK...
or do you mean "selling with targets of 50-100 pts"?
And oil is more likely just not being bought, expecting lower prices.
if the euro to quid ratio is returned to 1 to 1, then even 1.21 (Tuma, I corrected) might be a modest target, but a heavy one in the absence of dollar inflation. the only hope is an inflated quid price and increased demand for ironclads for dollars that are in circulation, followed by a reverse exchange of ironclads exclusively for the national currency.
Hi there !
Spinning the blue ball....
1.2150 and 1.2190 turns out. Pivot point for buying.
So I got a little excited (maybe) about the tops.
That is, to sell now on the pullbacks.
And if in the morning( with the opening) there will be a GEP up, then we can salt.
Thanks !
in the alps, there are no custody-free accounts
Gold, I said long time ago, before 900, don't even think about buying. I even just started to think about it. I would buy from 700, it's a good place.)
In the meantime, I would not buy it, I just do not look at the lower green, I put it for myself.
he's been pounded in a tight range for 1.5 years.
What's happening now is the take out of shoulder buyers in front of the rocket.
The pound is the picture.
I don't think we'll go lower.
You better tell me who sees serious support on the pound at what price? Or does no one see anything, just a barefooted carry?
I propose to make a poll at the beginning of each week, i.e. on Monday, for the whole week for certain pairs.
The administrator of this branch should suggest
why?