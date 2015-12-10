FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 345

stranger:
I don't argue if they sell oil, silver, gold, and audi and it flies, but if the chyf and the euro are stuck at levels, then do not draw, if they penetrate - they fall, if not - a good pullback, the euro goes to 34-35, the chyf to 90-91.

gold sells for 1190?

OK...

or do you mean "selling with targets of 50-100 pts"?

And oil is more likely just not being bought, expecting lower prices.

 
_new-rena:
if the euro to quid ratio is returned to 1 to 1, then even 1.21 (Tuma, I corrected) might be a modest target, but a heavy one in the absence of dollar inflation. the only hope is an inflated quid price and increased demand for ironclads for dollars that are in circulation, followed by a reverse exchange of ironclads exclusively for the national currency.

Hi there !
Spinning the blue ball....
1.2150 and 1.2190 turns out. Pivot point for buying.

So I got a little excited (maybe) about the tops.
That is, to sell now on the pullbacks.

And if in the morning( with the opening) there will be a GEP up, then we can salt.

Thanks !
 
Ishim:
in the alps, there are no custody-free accounts
Oh, Vasili, look more closely)
 
Gold, I said long time ago, before 900, don't even think about buying. I even just started to think about it. I would buy from 700, it's a good place.)

In the meantime, I would not buy it, I just do not look at the lower green, I put it for myself.

 
You better tell me who sees serious support on the pound at what price? Or does no one see anything, just a barefaced slippage?
 
stranger:

Gold, I said a long time ago, before 900, don't even think about buying. And that's just the beginning of thinking. And would buy from 700, a good place)

Tell me it's being bought, don't look at the lower green one, I put it for myself.

he's been pounded in a tight range for 1.5 years.

What's happening now is the take out of shoulder buyers in front of the rocket.

The pound is the picture.

I don't think we'll go lower.

 
stranger:
You better tell me who sees serious support on the pound at what price? Or does no one see anything, just a barefooted carry?
5502 to January in the early days
 

I propose to make a poll at the beginning of each week, i.e. on Monday, for the whole week for certain pairs.

The administrator of this branch should suggest

nosferatu24ru:

I propose to make a poll at the beginning of each week, i.e. on Monday, for the whole week for certain pairs.

The administrator of this branch should suggest

You're right, it's time to stop making predictions, otherwise they take longer to come true.
 
nosferatu24ru:

I propose to make a poll at the beginning of each week, i.e. on Monday, for the whole week for certain pairs.

The administrator of this thread needs to suggest

why?

