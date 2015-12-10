FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 625

New comment
 
stranger:

There's no such thing as a TOTAL. You put in the money and you get the result, that's the only way.

And so the logic on the levels is correct.

Here, the next level is 0.82359 - to buy. So, think, will it stop now or will it go down there?

 
IRIP:

Like this one?

in white, highlighted

THIS !!!

does the price work off the sticks nicely?

 
Ilij:

THIS !!!

cool price works the sticks?

maybe...

well what about the ones underlined in blue...

 
IRIP:

Here, the next level in sight is 0.82359 for buying. So you have to wonder if it's going to stop or if it's going to go all the way down there.

No, the next level is just above 80.

Ilya, open the pound chart and have a look.

 
stranger:

Nah, the next level is just above 80 there.

Ilya, open the pound chart and have a look.

I only see this on the H4

 
stranger:

Nah, the next level is just over 80 there.


I can see levels like this

 
IRIP:

Well, what about those underlined in blue...

rails for daycares
 
stranger:


Ilya, open the pound chart and have a look.

You asked about something (I can't hear it) and I have to look for it?
 
Ilij:
bottom rails
rails?
 
Ilij:
you asked for something (i can't hear it) and i have to look for it?

I already found it on gbpusd.

I showed you the graph above.

1...618619620621622623624625626627628629630631632...871
New comment