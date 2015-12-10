FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 625
There's no such thing as a TOTAL. You put in the money and you get the result, that's the only way.
And so the logic on the levels is correct.
Here, the next level is 0.82359 - to buy. So, think, will it stop now or will it go down there?
Like this one?
in white, highlighted
THIS !!!
does the price work off the sticks nicely?
THIS !!!
cool price works the sticks?
maybe...
well what about the ones underlined in blue...
No, the next level is just above 80.
Ilya, open the pound chart and have a look.
I only see this on the H4
I can see levels like this
bottom rails
you asked for something (i can't hear it) and i have to look for it?
I already found it on gbpusd.
I showed you the graph above.