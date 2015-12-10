FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 761

New comment
 

thoughts on the ruble

don't look at the numbers this is a model - a model not based on "indicators". It is based on the strength of injections (read volumes) and the like

+ levels

 
stranger:

There is no volume on the dip.

Take a look at the screenshot.

Does BetterVolume take data from futures or standard forex?
 
IRIP:

thoughts on the ruble

don't look at the numbers this is a model - a model not based on "indicators". It is based on the strength of injections (read volumes) and the like

+ levels

Is the loss on the screenshot from the tester or from the broker?
 
IRIP:
Does BetterVolume take data from futures or standard forex?

In the mt, of course there are ticks, but these don't.

On Friday something went up in volume. Do you think they were waiting for a week and decided to sell at last?)

If there is no volume on the downtrend, but it appears on the support, then there is nothing to guess, it will go up.

It went down on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, on Friday it appeared.

 
gnawingmarket:
The loss on the screenshot from the tester or from the broker?

IT'S A TESTER, I'M RUNNING THE TURKEYS

Stranger:

In mt certainly ticks, but these don't.

On Friday something went up in volume. Do you think that they were waiting for a week and decided to sell?)

If there is no volume on the downtrend, but it appears on the support, then there is nothing to guess, it will go up.

It went down on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, on Friday it went up.

WHERE TO WATCH IT?

 
IRIP:

IT'S A TESTER, I'M RUNNING THE TURKEYS

WHERE DO YOU WATCH THIS?

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/emerging-market/russian-ruble_quotes_volume_voi.html?venue=F&foi=O

In any futures program you can see where the ruble is.

Russian Ruble Futures - CME Group
Russian Ruble Futures - CME Group
  • www.cmegroup.com
Russian Ruble Futures
 

For information

on the euro

over 53% in the longs

Pound is over 52%

all positions

 
stranger:

For information

on the euro

over 53% in the longs

on the pound over 52%

Over/under is not correct. Maybe those 52-53% are small position holders and each has only $100. We need relative numbers. In the amount of money.
 
barabashkakvn:
More/less is not correct. Maybe the 52-53 percent are small position holders and each has only $100. We need relative numbers. In the amount of money.

Not here the trick is different, in a 50/50 dynamic equilibrium the market can wander anywhere.

If there is a skew to one side, however, the higher the chance of a reversal. At 53/47 the chance is not very high. At 70/30 the probability of a reversal is very high.

Crow's Sloboda could not have failed to burn, as all of its inhabitants are insured against fire.

 
Urain:

Not here the trick is different, in a 50/50 dynamic equilibrium the market can wander anywhere.

If there is a skew to one side, however, the higher the chance of a reversal. At 53/47 the chance is not very high. At 70/30 the probability of a reversal is very high.

Crow's Sloboda could not have failed to burn, as all of its inhabitants were insured against fire.

You cannot know for sure where the majority (not the market participants, but the majority of the positions in money terms) are turning their ears to - the Forex market is decentralized. One trade will have a statistic of 26% in SELL, the other will have 84% in SELL.
1...754755756757758759760761762763764765766767768...871
New comment