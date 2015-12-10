FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 761
thoughts on the ruble
don't look at the numbers this is a model - a model not based on "indicators". It is based on the strength of injections (read volumes) and the like
+ levels
There is no volume on the dip.
Take a look at the screenshot.
Does BetterVolume take data from futures or standard forex?
In the mt, of course there are ticks, but these don't.
On Friday something went up in volume. Do you think they were waiting for a week and decided to sell at last?)
If there is no volume on the downtrend, but it appears on the support, then there is nothing to guess, it will go up.
It went down on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, on Friday it appeared.
The loss on the screenshot from the tester or from the broker?
IT'S A TESTER, I'M RUNNING THE TURKEYS
WHERE TO WATCH IT?
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/emerging-market/russian-ruble_quotes_volume_voi.html?venue=F&foi=O
In any futures program you can see where the ruble is.
For information
on the euro
over 53% in the longs
Pound is over 52%
all positions
More/less is not correct. Maybe the 52-53 percent are small position holders and each has only $100. We need relative numbers. In the amount of money.
Not here the trick is different, in a 50/50 dynamic equilibrium the market can wander anywhere.
If there is a skew to one side, however, the higher the chance of a reversal. At 53/47 the chance is not very high. At 70/30 the probability of a reversal is very high.
Not here the trick is different, in a 50/50 dynamic equilibrium the market can wander anywhere.
If there is a skew to one side, however, the higher the chance of a reversal. At 53/47 the chance is not very high. At 70/30 the probability of a reversal is very high.
