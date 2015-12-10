FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 821

New comment
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
By the way,you have a cardinal's cap..................
and I thought it was a woman's panties=)
 
Myth63:
and I thought they were women's underpants=)

Well, that's too much imagination - definitely a cardinal's hat

.............. I hope we're not having a hard time with humour........... I'm a bit of a loose cannon, if I had an avatar, I'd put up a New Year's hat and a bra.

 
gnawingmarket:
Well that's too much imagination - definitely a cardinal's hat.............. I hope we don't have a hard time with humour........... I have a loose attitude to it - if I had an avatar lamp, I'd put up a Christmas hat and a bra.
Um... in a boa constrictor... chic :-)))
 
Silent:
Um... in the teeth of a boa constrictor... awesome :-)))
Ha-ha! .................. I mean, he just swallowed his mistress as a New Year's present, and this harness got caught in his tooth.
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

Well, that's too much imagination - definitely a cardinal's hat

.............. I hope we're not having a hard time with humour........... I'm a free spirit - if I had a luminary avatar, I'd put up a Christmas hat and a bra.

duck frost never dreamed of such a uniform. don't show him, or there will be cardinals on new year's eve))))
 
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

....... would put up a New Year's cap and bra.

Sounds good =)

and it's not a light fixture =) it's a chandelier =)

 
Myth63:

Sounds good =)

and it's not a light fixture =) but a chandelier =)

And at least it has a remote control.
[Deleted]  
server:
And at least with a remote control
Mm-hmm =)
 
Hi there !

Euruska and unbreakable cars rule :-)


Mif ! what about the monitoring ? closed ? why ? what's the outcome ?

Thanks !
1...814815816817818819820821822823824825826827828...871
New comment