FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 851
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and then what are the results ?... :-)))
It's a small lot. I've got 15 times more for a penny... so... I just have to finish the testing.
0.1 is a huge overestimation.
I've already had a semi-Grail. i focused on inertia-delayed monthly MAs and got a bit burned (i had to share some profit, but not completely). Now I've changed to a new angle. let's see. maybe I'll increase the lot more. by the way, the leverage will be 2000 instead of 500....
That's the results and progress... It's coming to a close...
If anyone got a rouble for more than 62, I'd spit in their eyes without a second thought... :-)))
)))
Zorich, if they sold for more than 62, they were wrong - too early. And they will spit without you, from 31.12.14 to 5.01.15, with a leverage of 1:25, even on open....
How, was I able to open such a lot, instead of 0.04? I don't understand...) (Depo less than 1000 USD; Currency: KWD)
How, was I able to open such a lot, instead of 0.04? I don't understand...) (Depo less than 1000 USD; Currency: KWD)
If the eu gets a foothold below 2150 we might be able to catch a 1020 =)
but for now 1960 =)
If the eura consolidates below 2150 then we can catch almost 1020 =)
but so far 1960 =)
1971
I will tell you a bit more later if I have time and I am done with comments at this point, more screenshots tomorrow and that's it)
1971
I'll go into a bit more detail later if I have time and I'm done with comments at this point, more screenshots tomorrow and that's it)
I think we're in a good correction.
Later, I mean I'll look at it, no time now, but yes, the Euro is in support.
Read here in the meantime.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/269022
Well, nothing to do below 1970, support was strong at 2145, but the interesting levels are all up, 23-25 and 1.27, the upper boundary of 35 is far behind the clouds)