zoritch:
and then what are the results ?... :-)))

It's a small lot. I've got 15 times more for a penny... so... I just have to finish the testing.

0.1 is a huge overestimation.

I've already had a semi-Grail. i focused on inertia-delayed monthly MAs and got a bit burned (i had to share some profit, but not completely). Now I've changed to a new angle. let's see. maybe I'll increase the lot more. by the way, the leverage will be 2000 instead of 500....

That's the results and progress... It's coming to a close...

zoritch:
If anyone got a rouble for more than 62, I'd spit in their eyes without a second thought... :-)))

)))

Zorich, if they sold for more than 62, they were wrong - too early. And they will spit without you, from 31.12.14 to 5.01.15, with a leverage of 1:25, even on open....

 

How, was I able to open such a lot, instead of 0.04? I don't understand...) (Depo less than 1000 USD; Currency: KWD)

When I got in the forex, I used my hands to open a maximum of kozra buck, as much as I could. my broker called me and said it wasn't done that way)))) I smoked for a couple hours and got some adrenaline while I closed at Buy)))
 

If the eu gets a foothold below 2150 we might be able to catch a 1020 =)

but for now 1960 =)

 
1971

I will tell you a bit more later if I have time and I am done with comments at this point, more screenshots tomorrow and that's it)

I think we made a good correction
 
Later, I mean I'll look at it, no time now, but yes, the Euro is in support.

Read here in the meantime.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/269022

Well, nothing to do below 1970, support was strong at 2145, but the interesting levels are all up, 23-25 and 1.27, the upper boundary of 35 is far behind the clouds)

