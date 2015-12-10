FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 109

_new-rena:
is that how they won't stop now? it's just getting a little boring....

It's boring, it's the same thing, yesterday's day on a scale of 1 to 2, no imagination


won't stop what?

Silent:

I personally fall asleep to such movements. It's like a long and tedious sawing of a thick log. That's what I was asking about.

and as for fantasy, it's the nerve and risk they're asking for))))

 
lactone:

It will not be 800. I am sure it will not be 1,000. Maybe they will push it down a bit more - and then we will fly. Everyone who needs it has already bought it for 1.5 years. And this is a move to take the buy-sellers out ahead of the curve.

Just like oil is not going to fall anymore - maybe we'll have one more month at the bottom and then go back up to 100.

There is an assumption that if we go up at the news today - there will be no more bottoms.

I wonder if the MQL forum is worthy of being read by the Consortium.......................???
gnawingmarket:
I wonder if the MQL forum is worthy of being read by the Consortium.......................???
all heads of banks here, by all means. they only read our thread...
 
_new-rena:

I personally fall asleep to such movements. It's like a long and tedious sawing of a thick log. that's what I was asking about.

and as for fantasy - they are the ones asking for nerve and risk))))

It's better this way...

Recently the market broke the habitual body movements and it was Fukushima.

Fuck him.

Silent:

Better still...

Recently, the market has been disruptive - and that was Fukushima.

Oh, come on.

by the end of the year if there is no stoppage like that, that's waaaay cool. it's time to change the strategy to "fluffy". did you mean they will be sawing and not stopping at all?
 
Silent:

It's boring to death, the same thing, yesterday's day on a scale of 1 to 2, no imagination

https://c.mql5.com/3/48/EURUSD20141007.PNG

they won't stop what?

Unusual "promising..." screen you have......I'm a bit sick on the chart.....Could you give me an inductor, and before that tell me how you use this inductor to enter the trend correctly. Thank you.
 
_new-rena:
The yen will end the year with a blunt candlestick, and that's not good enough for the futures.

The index has entered the second space and needs to pretend it is doing well there.


Most likely a sharp reversal would be in the way.

And the eu will not end the year with a blunt closed candle either, very high risks.

I am not expecting anything new for now.

That's all just off the top of my head, busy on the left topic, might miss something in general, need to look at all the majors. (The pound is definitely not low enough).

 
Too bad I don't have that much brains and can't trade market noise........... a week promising reversal, but no signal.
Silent:

The index has entered the second space and needs to pretend it is doing well there.


Most likely a sharp reversal would be in the way.

And the eu will not end the year with a blunt closed candle either, very high risks.

I am not expecting anything new for now.

This is just a quick look, I am busy with the left topic, in general I might miss something, I need to look at all the majors. (Pound is definitely not low enough).

I'm actually expecting a strong rise in the eurik before the New Year, in fact, it seems to me that it is like our father...
