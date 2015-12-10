FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 109
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
is that how they won't stop now? it's just getting a little boring....
It's boring, it's the same thing, yesterday's day on a scale of 1 to 2, no imagination
won't stop what?
It's boring, it's the same thing, yesterday's day on a scale of 1 to 2, no imagination
They won't stop what?
I personally fall asleep to such movements. It's like a long and tedious sawing of a thick log. That's what I was asking about.
and as for fantasy, it's the nerve and risk they're asking for))))
It will not be 800. I am sure it will not be 1,000. Maybe they will push it down a bit more - and then we will fly. Everyone who needs it has already bought it for 1.5 years. And this is a move to take the buy-sellers out ahead of the curve.
Just like oil is not going to fall anymore - maybe we'll have one more month at the bottom and then go back up to 100.
There is an assumption that if we go up at the news today - there will be no more bottoms.
I wonder if the MQL forum is worthy of being read by the Consortium.......................???
I personally fall asleep to such movements. It's like a long and tedious sawing of a thick log. that's what I was asking about.
and as for fantasy - they are the ones asking for nerve and risk))))
It's better this way...
Recently the market broke the habitual body movements and it was Fukushima.
Fuck him.
Better still...
Recently, the market has been disruptive - and that was Fukushima.
Oh, come on.
It's boring to death, the same thing, yesterday's day on a scale of 1 to 2, no imagination
https://c.mql5.com/3/48/EURUSD20141007.PNG
they won't stop what?
The yen will end the year with a blunt candlestick, and that's not good enough for the futures.
The index has entered the second space and needs to pretend it is doing well there.
Most likely a sharp reversal would be in the way.
And the eu will not end the year with a blunt closed candle either, very high risks.
I am not expecting anything new for now.
That's all just off the top of my head, busy on the left topic, might miss something in general, need to look at all the majors. (The pound is definitely not low enough).
The index has entered the second space and needs to pretend it is doing well there.
Most likely a sharp reversal would be in the way.
And the eu will not end the year with a blunt closed candle either, very high risks.
I am not expecting anything new for now.
This is just a quick look, I am busy with the left topic, in general I might miss something, I need to look at all the majors. (Pound is definitely not low enough).