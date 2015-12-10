FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 390
you're working from Zorich's signals ???? Oopsie ...
I'm out of the loop (((
Yep, found out )))) right in the bushes )))) He wrote and wrote to us yesterday. I know it's not clean...
Oh Master !!! (With reference to the post above), I repent, I'm wrong
So we're all wrong, only HE...
Absolutely, HE is the one!
has left us...
that was a joke )))))))))) yesterday and today )))))))))))) (learn Elliot's theory and the primer. Have a good trade!)
So the Speculator is also a product of your Knowledge and Teachings? He also made his own money and he's not here...
and we don't have time for jokes ((((
If only you could show me one screen shot of the eurik...
we don't have time for jokes ((((
Watch the punches, bots come in on every low, they get knocked out. (but they are partly fixed))))) by 5 pips)
senx
you're right about the bots - it's a memory song for the pipers.