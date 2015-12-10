FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 262
So practising)
They have been piling it on for yesterday.
Bai balanced and added on top - 600 pips will go.
Pound draw)
Here's the yen and the level at which the volume was built up
so these are the days.... How else can I accumulate a more profitable position? Let them fall, but the trend will be up anyway (later, not now).
Totally Vasya))))
But then what will happen no one knows, Rena, ask those dudes who were there thinking the same thing - "down a bit and we'll move on")
But no one knows what will happen next, Rena, ask those dudes who were there thinking the same thing - "down a bit and we'll move on")
Yes Well! Fuck you...