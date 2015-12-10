FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 262

stranger:

So practising)

I see! A normal schedule now "not upside down"
 
stranger:
They have been piling it on for yesterday.
bai balanced and added on top - 600 points will go.
 
Ishim:
Bai balanced and added on top - 600 pips will go.
Pound draw)
 
stranger:
Pound draw)
stranger:

Here's the yen and the level at which the volume was built up

That's the H4..... I like it very much. how else can I get a better position? let them fall, but the trend will go up anyway (later, not here and now).
 
_new-rena:
so these are the days.... How else can I accumulate a more profitable position? Let them fall, but the trend will be up anyway (later, not now).

Totally Vasya))))

 
_new-rena:
Oh, those are the days--..... i like it. how else could i accumulate a more profitable position? let them go down, but the trend will still go up (later, not here and now).

But then what will happen no one knows, Rena, ask those dudes who were there thinking the same thing - "down a bit and we'll move on")

 
stranger:

Totally Vasya))))

Yeah Well! Fuck you...
 
stranger:

But no one knowswhat will happen next , Rena, ask those dudes who were there thinking the same thing - "down a bit and we'll move on")

122 and a big correction ))))
 
Ishim:
Yes Well! Fuck you...
Just kidding, yes, dear)))
