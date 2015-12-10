FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 550
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Vasiliy, ah, cut the eura).
Vasiliy you have a neighbour in the village.... (hollandaise tomatoes - are they bought by the networks or taken for sale - I have seen them in sprigs - no I haven't. They are real Astrakhan tomatoes, or better yet, straight from the melon field, bursting).
Bop: By the way, the answer - dick to you)))
I'm speechless...
How's the cross-country crew doing, it must be a real mess, huh?
the whole bunch is cool, but the targets are not taken, so the show goes on...
just KUCKL in the dining car and the moose bros laughing
well, on the sleepers...
the whole bunch is cool, but the targets aren't taken, so the show goes on...
just KOOKL in the dining car laughing at the frat boys' moose...
♪ so on to the sleepers... ♪
Another week and a half to think about it
Another week and a half to think about it
Vasiliy you have a neighbour in the village.... (hollandaise tomatoes - are they bought by the networks or taken for sale - I have seen them in sprigs - no I haven't. They are real Astrakhan tomatoes, or better yet, straight from the melon field, bursting).
Bop: By the way, the answer itself - dick to you)))
what are we thinking about?