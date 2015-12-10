FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 550

Vasiliy, ow, cut the eura)
 
stranger:
Vasiliy you have a neighbour in the village.... (hollandaise tomatoes - are they bought by the networks or taken for sale - I have seen them in sprigs - no I haven't. They are real Astrakhan tomatoes, or better yet, straight from the melon field, bursting).

Bop: By the way, the answer - dick to you)))

Ilij:
I'm speechless...
how are the crosses doing, it must be a real mess over there?
 
_new-rena:
the whole bunch is cool, but the targets are not taken, so the show goes on...

just KUCKL in the dining car and the moose bros laughing

well, on the sleepers...

Ilij:

just KOOKL in the dining car laughing at the frat boys' moose...

♪ so on to the sleepers... ♪

Ah, I see. I haven't seen this kind of fun in a long time. No one even writes. The moose must be a carload...
 

Another week and a half to think about it


Silent:

What shall we think about?
 
Ishim:

Vasiliy you have a neighbour in the village.... (hollandaise tomatoes - are they bought by the networks or taken for sale - I have seen them in sprigs - no I haven't. They are real Astrakhan tomatoes, or better yet, straight from the melon field, bursting).

Bop: By the way, the answer itself - dick to you)))

Well, sit and chew tomatoes)))) this despite the fact that I do not sell them, I specifically came to say, and HE - fuck me ((((
 
Ilij:
Ilya, the alps have it too, it's just quotes, there are no volumes.
 
_new-rena:
What every self-respecting trading instrument thinks about. How to grow up :-)
