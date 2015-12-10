FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 58

stranger:
I don't drink, I'm getting old, I don't feel good) What about you, what, where, how?
Nothing, I gave up on the forum, took a break on "holiday", now I'm thinking again ... Without fanaticism)))
 

Speculator_:


Good momentum!

Speculator_:

well all for you))))
 
Ishim:

Yeah, well, you have to test it on the demo.

here is the beginning on the new TS (real - who cares - parameters are more important)

Igor, you have to understand, any loss of more than 15% anywhere is a sentence. you cannot joke with the warrantor. otherwise you are an avalanche killer.
 
_new-rena:
For you gentlemen...
 
iIDLERr:
Nah, it's no use bringing up Sensei.
 
stranger:

Don't tell me, Guru's speeches are as invigorating as 150) )) Nah, Icarus looks plucked.... depleted

The Euro is already fuckin..... dipping it, it's sickening to watch. They got out on support and are jumping on it, woodpeckers.

no more trades )))) (screenshot without me)
 
Ishim:
Nobody said anything wrong, we're just laughing))))
 
mah 2600, and after that still dipping ))))
 
iIDLERr:
You can't really close a 20% drawdown, but it's also realistic to make money on it. By freezing it in a lock.
