tuma88:

Rena, write something.

Rena bought oil yesterday... :-))) leave me alone
 
zoritch:
He's in the bathhouse...
 

In this situation, the new prediction for the pound is that

important support has been nailed at 1.56.90

Purchases all closed (on the pound and the yen)

 
 
Ishim:

it's just getting started ))

Then we definitely need to sell the euros
 
artmedia70:
He's right, let him sweat a little longer, no need to swear and sass the Speculator like that.
 

he's the one they're selling so far:


 
well? any others willing to buy the pound?
)))
 
Bicus:
we're salting, brother... we've been salting for three days now.
 
Bicus:
Z Speculator will help those who catch every pip! )

(Mythical checked in: +71 closed selling and buying... 1.6570 +- (Fear is great) )

