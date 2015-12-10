FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 702

New comment
 
artikul:
Show me the balance curve ))))
What do you think of the title "

"Me and the Elks" ))))

 

Why, did something happen?

 

If I had traded the euro, I would have done the same thing

 
gnawingmarket:

Why, did something happen?

He sold euros)))
 
stranger:
HE sold euros)))
I take it that the quote in your screenshot is dragging "He" by the ears?
 
gnawingmarket:
I take it that the quote in your screenshot "He" is dragging by the ears?

HE can't drag on mine, the lug hasn't grown)))

 
stranger:
He can't carry on mine, the luggage is not grown))))
But you sold it, I see, right?! ............... if it's from 2455
 
Zorich is killing himself - he wants to fill his eyes with tears...............
 
gnawingmarket:
But you sold it, I see, right?!

It's all right. I screwed up this morning.

 
stranger:

It's all right) I messed up this morning.

Geez! One time and he's already in pain! Don't make so much money, or Soros will kill himself.
1...695696697698699700701702703704705706707708709...871
New comment