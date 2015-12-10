FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 720
and we're potatoes )))))
Quinto?))
naturally
B... here's an interesting question! Why in real life a normal person becomes a moron on the Forex market? (like you for example...)
Quinto's?)))
114.50 (H4 there so no intm details - as 3-5 pips), then sell more ))))
I'm fine...
Or are you? ))))))
I'm fine...
Listen up! I asked you first!
- Who are you?
- A sergeant. Who are you?
- General.
- Also not a (bleep).
(с)
The important thing is that we're in business, not hoochie/boochie.
What does this left-handedness mean for pound/Canada - well, how are they doing in their countries? (there was a man at the Sberbank - he still hasn't decided which is better: the rupee or the quid! - for me it is exotic - I barely have time for the eu)
Right! It's coming...
but the left side of the yen has almost worked out.