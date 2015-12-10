FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 559
you might as well re-register and enter the forum as a man.... Maybe you won't mock him.
I never make fun of women at all )))) Seriously - it's an author's creation, for you absolutely free of charge, that is for free )))) This indicator contains all of my experience ))))
My name was Tanya when I was a kid (from the joke). Can you draw a picture of an "unbreakable" wristwatch?
Here's an impenetrable dash )))) All the benefits of this dashka can be felt only when using Parabolic SAR indicator (the most popular one)))
Realistically, what was done wrong? it's never too late to learn... i am a lifelong learner ...))))
Apparently, people didn't understand why you posted this in the first place - everyone has their own charts! ....... What were you trying to say? What move do you want to make? What is the warning?
For example, in this screen you can see that this tactic had two signals yesterday on M15, and no signals today:
but if the dollar index continues its temporary decline:
the USD/Yenka may come back to 118.5 and thus will confirm the reversal formation and will light a short-term buy:
wouldn't say no... But there must be a catch...
M30 on Eure.
KUKL bought and the price is driving down, ditching the buy-side
buy from the current
profit 2408
something like this
If you have a real account with the company in your screenshots, human and friendly advice is to run away without a second thought... as long as everything is in place...
;0))