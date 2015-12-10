FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 559

Evgen-ya1:
you might as well re-register and enter the forum as a man.... Maybe you won't mock him.
He's actually kind... He's just in a bad mood)
 
artikul:
I never make fun of women at all )))) Seriously - it's an author's creation, for you absolutely free of charge, that is for free )))) This indicator contains all of my experience ))))
would not refuse ... but there must be a catch...
 
artikul:
I never make fun of women at all )))) Seriously - it's an author's creation, for you absolutely free of charge, that is for free )))) This indicator contains all of my HEAVY experience ))))
and my childhood name was Tanya (from the joke). Can you draw a picture of the "impenetrable" mashka?
 
Young:
My name was Tanya when I was a kid (from the joke). Can you draw a picture of an "unbreakable" wristwatch?

Here's an impenetrable dash )))) All the benefits of this dashka can be felt only when using Parabolic SAR indicator (the most popular one)))

 
Evgen-ya1:
Realistically, what was done wrong? it's never too late to learn... i am a lifelong learner ...))))

Apparently, people didn't understand why you posted this in the first place - everyone has their own charts! ....... What were you trying to say? What move do you want to make? What is the warning?

For example, in this screen you can see that this tactic had two signals yesterday on M15, and no signals today:

but if the dollar index continues its temporary decline:

the USD/Yenka may come back to 118.5 and thus will confirm the reversal formation and will light a short-term buy:

 
Evgen-ya1:
wouldn't say no... But there must be a catch...
Of course there is a catch )))) The indicator occasionally (not very often) itself changes its period, adapting to the trend )))) If you observe it together with parabolic, you can easily find the entry points, stop levels, and then trade long enough trends)))
gnawingmarket:

Mm-hmm. Got it.
 

M30 on Eure.

KUKL bought and the price is driving down, ditching the buy-side

buy from the current

profit 2408

 
Evgen-ya1:
something like this

If you have a real account with the company in your screenshots, human and friendly advice is to run away without a second thought... as long as everything is in place...

;0))

