FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 311
Got it - hidden in the properties (so as not to distract)
OK, because I'm worried, you know.
See you tomorrow.
see you tomorrow))) (we thought he was proud, but it turns out he was banned))) you know who)
You mean the Shaman?
yeah, it's a tough one here....
OK, see you all tomorrow, the ruble is just over 2 cents, I'm ahtung.
The rube could never settle down and always got himself one zero after another. It's a good thing they let him out for a swim. Well, we know that it takes years to figure this out and the methods of force they tried to use will not calm down the price. They will study the market and in 5-10 years everything will be fine.
the hen, the harrier, the audi have arrived at the station. all that's left to wait for is the pound, the chiffier and the eurik.... they are basically on their way. the screenshots of the old ones are somewhere, but i don't want to look at them.
i suggest we just get on with it.
Ilya asked a question a couple of days ago - what to do? I showed him the beginning - a screenshot. And here is almost the end, the sells (because the pound trend is falling):
In the very top, the orders are a little bit bigger because they were opened last and the program has already bumped something on other pairs, and the volume is calculated from the deposit. In case of trend reversal (it's rare but it happens) the loss will be less and in case everything is good the profit is bigger.
Illustration and description of the strategy on the example of the pound. I think it is clear, why the stops in this strategy will not be good.
So, the end of the fairy tale. Well done to those who listened! ))))
He was asking about the level - will it break or will it bounce...
and now I know it myself:
I was asking about the level on the Eura - will it break or will it bounce...
i seem to remember a question on the pound... (can barely find it, writing and writing - it's hard to read)))) but never mind.
that's what my turkey will answer. look there ))))
like fuy:
On AUDUSD.
there is still a level - 0.8397
probably still going to go to it +-