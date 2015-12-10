FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 572
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You think money that can move the chart is skittish and gambling?
promised to show the Euroena:
promised to show the Euroena:
I didn't say anything yesterday, you wouldn't have believed me anyway.)
what does that have to do with faith or disbelief?
just calculating and expectation...
here's the audi: sticks to the sell, possible pullback
so I'll catch both moves:
euro pound and poundchiff are maturing...
everything was, but passed... stop on the kiwi, profit on the eu
and the eu is on the sell!!!
it did, but it's gone... Stop on the kiwi, profit on the eu
and the eu is on the sell!!!
Why so suddenly, no one has even started trading it today)))
why so suddenly, no one's even started trading today)))
Nah, she's been in the sell for a while.
I've got entry levels.
KUCKL's gonna get some buyers.
and by tonight,i'll see the end of the ambush.
Nah, he's been in the sell for a while.
he's been on the sell-side for a while now.
now he's getting the buy ones KUCKL
andiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.... I'll see the final ambush tonight.
But you would buy, even yesterday it was not too late, get in and worry less about Kukl)))).
You "sticks" look less, it's Australian aborigines quietly pipsing, tired of chasing herds of kangaroos and eating their moonshine with kiwis))))
Why so suddenly, no one has even started trading it today)))