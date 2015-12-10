FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 572

gnawingmarket:
You think money that can move the chart is skittish and gambling?
It's an info (joke) for everyone, and there's truth in every joke! )
 
stranger:

Ilij:

You'd better show me an Audi) I didn't say anything yesterday, you wouldn't have believed it anyway)
 
stranger:
what does that have to do with faith or disbelief?

just calculating and expectation...

here's the audi: sticks to the sell, possible pullback

so I'll catch both moves:

euro pound and poundchiff are maturing...

 
There was something... Index, euro , "sour kiwi" and more )
 

everything was, but passed... stop on the kiwi, profit on the eu

and the eu is on the sell!!!

 
Ilij:

Why so suddenly, no one has even started trading it today)))

 
stranger:
Nah, she's been in the sell for a while.

I've got entry levels.

KUCKL's gonna get some buyers.

and by tonight,i'll see the end of the ambush.

 
Ilij:

But you would buy, even yesterday it was not too late, get in and worry less about Kukl)))).

You "sticks" look less, it's Australian aborigines quietly pipsing, tired of chasing herds of kangaroos and eating their moonshine with kiwis))))

 
stranger:

It may be large volumes, but it does not go anywhere and also without volumes, it drifts in one direction and far away. (no one really trades it there - everyone pours it out at their place of residence - it's where the quotes appear)
