FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 19

New comment
 
lactone:

Dear ruble speculators!

Stop shitting around and writing phenomenal reviews on the rouble, you should have at least listened to Nabiullina.

A year and a half ago before she was appointed she said that the expected fair exchange rate in the near term was around 40.

And that was it.

At the beginning of September this year, the Central Bank announced that it would not intervene before the 44 mark, so the exchange rate was already clear then.
 
R0MAN:
:-)
It's not serious, read about Dutch tulips!
[Deleted]  
lactone:

Dear ruble speculators!

Stop shitting around and writing phenomenal reviews on the rouble, you should have at least listened to Nabiullina.

A year and a half ago before she was appointed she said that the expected fair exchange rate in the short term was around 40.

And that was it.

when was it the other way round? Give me an example... everyone here was a millionaire, not a dollar millionaire.
 

That's for sure...


 
_new-rena:
well then it works out by cutting off ... )))) how profitable all the same. yesterday bought a 10 today 1% more, i.e. 100... and most importantly - promising and always a BU))))
I don't believe the news, authoritative analysts and the like. I only trust the price on the chart.
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
I don't trust the news, authoritative analysts and the like. I only trust the price on the chart.
ok. what do you think about the eurochip?
 
_new-rena:
All right. What do you think of the Eurochief?
Eurochief, what's it look like?
 
Speculator_:
I don't trust the news, authoritative analysts and the like. I only trust the price on the chart.
The Central Bank's management has no need to chase the stars...
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
EURCHF, what does it look like?
EURCHF
 

I think I've fucked up my buy.......... support is strong-killing needs a GEP:

1...121314151617181920212223242526...871
New comment