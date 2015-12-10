FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear ruble speculators!
Stop shitting around and writing phenomenal reviews on the rouble, you should have at least listened to Nabiullina.
A year and a half ago before she was appointed she said that the expected fair exchange rate in the near term was around 40.
And that was it.
:-)
Dear ruble speculators!
Stop shitting around and writing phenomenal reviews on the rouble, you should have at least listened to Nabiullina.
A year and a half ago before she was appointed she said that the expected fair exchange rate in the short term was around 40.
And that was it.
That's for sure...
well then it works out by cutting off ... )))) how profitable all the same. yesterday bought a 10 today 1% more, i.e. 100... and most importantly - promising and always a BU))))
I don't trust the news, authoritative analysts and the like. I only trust the price on the chart.
All right. What do you think of the Eurochief?
I don't trust the news, authoritative analysts and the like. I only trust the price on the chart.
EURCHF, what does it look like?
I think I've fucked up my buy.......... support is strong-killing needs a GEP: