I have the gold sal not yet covered from1247. any idea?
So you can see the 1190 is stuck in the resistance, so look.
the euro watch 1.21. or something like that. now prostitution and headache.
Let's look at 1.31
Well done, no one wants to sell the yen with the current ones?)
buy, sell, sell buy. What difference does it make where it goes?