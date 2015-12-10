FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 396
Bai above 26 is also for profit?) Guys, everyone sees everything, and your entries, Sensei, and how the professor pissed from 2560-70, then pissed on the pullback, closed and gained new sales. So...))
Good for you))) I mean, don't troll.)
If you want profit in pips -
Don't just sit on the trend,
♪ but test your entries on a pullback ♪
¶¶ And watch the price ¶¶
♪ If you can do it without hope ♪
H1 with no upside.
♪ In the lotus position, soulfully ♪
In D1, get in and out.
so not a troll.
You're allowed, you're not, it's not respectable)))) You'd better start a December thread, or we'll be loading the forum.
I'm not comfortable with this ))))
That's not the point, if he sees pullbacks - he will trade them, if he doesn't then he stays D1. (I don't have time to count - roughly 70% of the time it falls backwards)
What kind of kickbacks? You just buy when it's cheap
and sell when it's expensive.
that's what they call a pullback.
You're the SENSEI, what an insolent)))))
The same problem, I even contacted technical support, ......... They told me to clean the browser history, helped. But still not convenient to clean the history every time.
I've got everything so cleaned up, I didn't even know there was a problem...
I wrote for the euro pound and put the picture, and Strange took me for a lunatic, and even with rubles...
I'm disappointed...