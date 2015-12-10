FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 396

New comment
 
stranger:
Bai above 26 is also for profit?) Guys, everyone sees everything, and your entries, Sensei, and how the professor pissed from 2560-70, then pissed on the pullback, closed and gained new sales. So...))
you mean that buy at 37 ? or maybe i closed it !?? If you reiterate that it was another system - intended for a general flat - somewhere between 22 and 25 pips and yes, in 38 there were sells on 27 as you see it went to sells - that system no longer exists. The grain is taken from it - to the new ))))))))))))) (and I see rollbacks, why? )
 
stranger:
Good for you))) I mean, don't troll.)
so not a troll.
 
artikul:

If you want profit in pips -
Don't just sit on the trend,
♪ but test your entries on a pullback ♪
¶¶ And watch the price ¶¶

♪ If you can do it without hope ♪
H1 with no upside.
♪ In the lotus position, soulfully ♪
In D1, get in and out.

.........Amphitheatre stands up and claps rhythmically!
 
Ishim:
so not a troll.
You're allowed, you're not, it's not respectable)))) Better open a December thread, I guess, or we'll be loading the forum.
 
stranger:
You're allowed, you're not, it's not respectable)))) You'd better start a December thread, or we'll be loading the forum.
I don't feel like it ))))
 
Ishim:
I'm not comfortable with this ))))
You're SENSEI, what a disservice)))))
 
Ishim:
That's not the point, if he sees pullbacks - he will trade them, if he doesn't then he stays D1. (I don't have time to count - roughly 70% of the time it falls backwards)

What kind of kickbacks? You just buy when it's cheap

and sell when it's expensive.

that's what they call a pullback.

[Deleted]  
stranger:
You're the SENSEI, what an insolent)))))
if the forum starts to get dumb, the admins will whisper.
 
IRIP:

What kind of kickbacks? You just buy when it's cheap

and sell when it's expensive.

that's what they call kickbacks.

It's called 'guessing' or 'suddenly it's on' ))))
 
gnawingmarket:
The same problem, I even contacted technical support, ......... They told me to clean the browser history, helped. But still not convenient to clean the history every time.

I've got everything so cleaned up, I didn't even know there was a problem...

I wrote for the euro pound and put the picture, and Strange took me for a lunatic, and even with rubles...

I'm disappointed...

1...389390391392393394395396397398399400401402403...871
New comment