wo, and the reason is a trivial expectation...
just like in the euro pound
just till the end of the week (medium term, long term?) to see targets taken...
Let me explain. Medium term is a couple of months to a year, long term from a year.
then it's definitely a belly flop...
I don't like that kind of talk.
No, it's useless now. As soon as you turn on a pipsqueak, the doll already claps his hands, even if it's just an indicator, let alone an advisor...
There are two anti-piping reasons: I just don't know how and I don't want to, as it's not something that will do any good.
then it's definitely a belly flop...
I don't like that kind of talk.
and you're already in the opera))))
you go to the website they have "bridges" ready to write and trade mt4 )))))))))))
No kidding, just think about why there are no real volumes in the mt? And there won't be any. Because it's easier to trick suckers in the dark.)
Oh, that's not what I meant, maybe MT is the best trading platform, the most comfortable, the most-soonest, Forever.
looks like nah, the test is still going )))))
And trading). Because "rails", "pinbars" and other bullshit have nothing to do with PA.
What did I show you in the MT screenshots?
and also from the depot! - depo is over the end of the trade.