FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 544

New comment
 
Ilij:

wo, and the reason is a trivial expectation...

just like in the euro pound

just till the end of the week (medium term, long term?) to see targets taken...

Explaining. Medium term - from a couple of months to a year, long term - from a year.
 
stranger:
Let me explain. Medium term is a couple of months to a year, long term from a year.

then it's definitely a belly flop...

I don't like that kind of talk.

 
_new-rena:

No, it's useless now. As soon as you turn on a pipsqueak, the doll already claps his hands, even if it's just an indicator, let alone an advisor...

There are two anti-piping reasons: I just don't know how and I don't want to, as it's not something that will do any good.

you go to the website they have "bridges" ready - write and trade mt4 )))))))))))
 
Ilij:

then it's definitely a belly flop...

I don't like that kind of talk.

I know. I remember Myth came in, showed me pictures. Oh, man, the guy's got a grail. Tell me how, why, what for... He gave me some links. Ooooooh, everything is so incomprehensible there, it's better to draw dashes in MT)))
 
stranger:
and you're already in the opera))))
it looks like nah, the test is still going on )))))
 
Ishim:
you go to the website they have "bridges" ready to write and trade mt4 )))))))))))

No kidding, just think about why there are no real volumes in the mt? And there won't be any. Because it's easier to trick suckers in the dark.)

Oh, that's not what I meant, maybe MT is the best trading platform, the most comfortable, the most-soonest, Forever.

 
Ishim:
looks like nah, the test is still going )))))
The experience test is running)))
 
stranger:

And trading). Because "rails", "pinbars" and other bullshit have nothing to do with PA.

What did I show you in the MT screenshots?

graphic
 
stranger:
Explanation. The medium term is from a couple of months to a year, the long term from a year.
and also on the depo! - Depo is over, end of trade.
 
Ishim:
and also from the depot! - depo is over the end of the trade.
I was talking about depo earlier, for those who are especially gifted)
1...537538539540541542543544545546547548549550551...871
New comment