What are we supposed to do, just sit and watch? He's here to trade.
Pairs with yen traded well and in the right place........ but a yen is a yen and at such a spike was going down. Observing.
next level to eat from the bottom or from the top?
next level to eat from the bottom or from the top?
To think - why?
The price goes where it is easier. It is simply a law of nature.
The "hammer" candlestick ("hangman", I prefer the "awl", it makes more sense) shows the next target-level and is the level itself.
Everything is subjective... until the moment.
In short, what's next TC.
Evgen-ya1 has levels on the screenshot. I do not see how to prepare them. I give a purely simplified version for awareness :-)
ps this is deja vu in a hurry... time out.
not the meaning, but the expression itself I liked. (emphasis added)
I've done it, but I was not watching the ticks and I generally did not pay attention to such a variant.
I think that such a system could definitely be written and, the most interesting thing is that it could also be tested.
Found my old technical analysis of ruble (USDRUB) here on the forum - October of this year:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Dangerous pairs
newdigital, 2014.10.31 18:20
Speaking of the ruble ... then here(from the point of view of technical analysis, i.e. just looking at the chart) - long-term prospects are dire for the ruble ...
For example, on a monthly timeframe - the price is above the cloud. These bars at the bottom of the chart - this is the indicator cloud, or cumo as they say, above the cloud - up trend, below - down trend, inside the cloud - flat or ranging (I forget how the term is in Russian).
There is one line in the Ichimoku indicator, which differentiates the chart into an uptrend, and into a downtrend (virtually on the chart of course). This is the line Senkou Span A. This is one of the boundaries of the cloud. How do I know where this line is? Just drag the mouse on the boundaries of the cloud... :
Do you know what the value of this boundary is? 31.00 - the psychological level coincided with the boundary of rising and falling trend on the monthly chart.
What does that tell you? That this weakening of the ruble began long before the current political events and sanctions ...
Apart from all these lines of the Ichimoku indicator if also support and resistance lines.
But as we can see - there is nothing holding the ruble up ... there is simply no resistance level for the ruble in the foreseeable future if it moves upwards. And if it goes down? It is 39.74 as the nearest support level.
If the ruble drops below 39.74 on a monthly closing bar, there is still hope for some kind of strengthening (a correction in 2015, for instance). If not, then no ...
Do you know when ruble started to move up and you could open a buy on this pair? At the beginning of June last year ... See on the chart:
That is, the current upward trend in the rouble is not sanctions or political insinuations around etc. It's purely a Russian (as they say in Moscow) faff .... The Management did not work ... that is, if I had traded the dollar/ruble on the daily - I would have opened a buy for this pair on June 12th, and would have kept this position open until now (and would have moved the stop to 41.08 for example).
Ilya, that axis of evil threw you over the eu in a particularly perverse way today - didn't go anywhere)))))
Sometimes it's better to keep quiet than to talk...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page556
it is not so easy:
meditate, set and go... ;0))
And the situation now ...
Price has broken through the resistance line of 50.39 on the closed monthly bar and in the long term there is nothing holding the price back on the way up ... like a rocket :) Because this value (50.39) has already become a support line, preventing the price from moving down.
As we can see from the chart - the cloud (Ichimoku kumo) is changing direction on June 1, 2015, which is why there are now predictions on our TV of the dollar strengthening in the second half of 2015 at 41 (I think they are watching the Ichimoku indicator there too).
But the nearest key support line is 32.68 - and that's not even a trend reversal, but like 'absolutely a correction as a secondary trend within a bullish trend', the next stage of which could be a market reversal (the reversal here, if we're talking second half of 2015 - will be somewhere at 31.85 - if it happens at all).
This is a monthly chart (for the long term).
That is - the ruble will fall to 41 in the second half of 2015 only if there is a world war, and we won't participate in it at all (and won't know about it), but we will all win (sorry for the joke). It doesn't work any other way 41.
What does it mean for us? It means that we have not yet tasted all the delights of this weakening of the ruble (all is yet to come).
This was the monthly chart.