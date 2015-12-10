FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 710
Maybe you're right about the yen, but I don't watch its insides, so I don't know.
Again with the daisy...
did i sell out of the blue and put a limit on it?
and recently bought one as well?
Fuller looked at it for the sake of interest....
Well, tiki so...
What's everybody standing around listening to the GDP?
I don't watch Fuller, I've talked to him, he's as twisted as a pig's dick and as muddy as the Teacher's speeches)))
I mean, those pictures he's drawing there are bullshit.
Good afternoon! What happened to the ruble? Who does not have a blocked card with Sberbank? Or have they just blocked my card because of large sums .... Check your card if someone has Sber.
I don't see a blockage, but no card information, on the website update... (debit, credit cards available)
Here we go again with the sarcasm, and 39p will be on the bai base...
April, and you gave the money to someone?)