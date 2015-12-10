FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 710

New comment
 
stranger:


Maybe you're right about the yen, but I don't watch its insides, so I don't know.

Again with the daisy...

did i sell out of the blue and put a limit on it?

and recently bought one as well?

Fuller looked at it for the sake of interest....

[Deleted]  
Ilij:

Well, tiki so...

What's everybody standing around listening to the GDP?

http://stream.1tv.ru/live Yeah)
 
Ilij:

Again with the chamomile...

did I sell out of the blue and put a limit on it?

and recently bought one?

I watched Fuller for the sake of interest...

I don't watch Fuller, I've talked to him, he's as twisted as a pig's dick and as muddy as the Teacher's speeches)))

I mean, those pictures he's drawing there are bullshit.

 
Evgen-ya1:
Good afternoon! What happened to the ruble? Who does not have a blocked card with Sberbank? Or have they just blocked my card because of large sums .... Check your card if someone has Sber.
I don't see any blocking, but there is no information on the cards, there is an update on the website, help lines don't work. The last time I withdrew cash was December 15 (debit, credit available)
 
stranger:

Don't watch Fuller, I've talked to him, he's as twisted as a pig's dick and as muddy as the Master's speeches)))

I mean, it's bullshit, the pictures he draws there.

here we go again with the sarcasm and the 39 p. will be on the bai...
 
21april:
I don't see a blockage, but no card information, on the website update... (debit, credit cards available)
April, and you gave the money to someone?)
 
21april:
I don't see a blockage, but no card information, on the website update... (debit, credit cards available)
I'm also overdrawn...
 
Ilij:
Here we go again with the sarcasm, and 39p will be on the bai base...
So I'm not saying anything, just such "I sold while I bought" moves )))) Ilya, maybe it's time for you to take the place of our elderly guru? ))))
 
stranger:
April, and you gave the money to someone?)
There's a pension...)
 
who has a pension, all chirping like a shotgun...
1...703704705706707708709710711712713714715716717...871
New comment