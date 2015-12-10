FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 781
9860 a tiny little 9985 a lot bigger
It looks like a veiled checkmate to me. Censorship detected.
Silent, how can a picture be a mat?)))
There was a test about a doll who loves everyone, both those on the bottom and those on top :-)
not in the picture, the post is totally yourtyr.
Eurochka is something like this.
Thank you !
It looks like a veiled checkmate to me. Censorship detected.
One and a half weeks expired... The Eurek is living its life. No hint of growth yet. Quinto's prediction remains nothing more than an article and a desire to help his bike... I still have the eurik on sale.
Another problem solved - market haggling - taught the prog for the first time. None of the regular indicators are "sharpened" correctly or more precisely in time to determine the direction and setting of price on the younger TFs due to price transformations in series with subsequent mathematical processing. Trading against the trend is the only option that more or less works on standard delivery indices, and it is of course a potential sinker, if you are not a predictor.
Trading RUR for fun (interesting outcome), very expensive by margin chip to trade, spread is worse than horse's spread... I expect a rise to 70 with oil falling to around 40 or a drop in the quid index followed by a correction in the same index.
It's freezing.
What about you?
Ruble goes to 42.38 ))) Rewrite the prog ))))
the demo tests are not binding. conclusions later...
people have bought quid at a high price, i think it's not profitable for everyone. most likely they will start to discount them at a loss for themselves. the buying price will start to rise. so i'm buying for now.