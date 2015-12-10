FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 221

[Deleted]  
Ishim:
If you want a new forex - at least a year on demo (on Dec. 1 we will start), then 2 years on mini lots, H1 n4 is enough to test it in 3 years.

for the funeral just in time))))

the new forex and straight to micro-real is the best way. the demo is out of the question !!!!

Otherwise it will end up working as a puppet.

[Deleted]  
stranger:
It's all in private, it's for Ninzies. Inductors are not secret, I posted them here, they are just inconvenient, it's better to watch the volume on a normal candlestick chart and the volume you are interested in this instrument, rather than a bunch of unnecessary information like on cluster charts.
Sure, I will.
 
stranger:
Strange, what do you think of the henna? Correction there not? )))
 
Sdimm:
Is it a daily chart and that's what it was last week. The slice there is fat, but it pricks))))
 
Ishim:

here's a long term deal on insta - as soon as I get it fixed, it'll be on mini lots ))))))))0

Why are you embarrassing us?))) All the time...
[Deleted]  
Ishim:

Okay. By the way, even an advisor has to be written on the real world.
 
stranger:
Why are you embarrassing us?))) All the time...
What do you want me to do?
 
Ishim:
Take what out?
Take it out. Write - I opened a lot of 50 lots at a sane broker, because I'm on insta, you're a role model !!!!!
 
stranger:
here's euro trading on micro! after about 130 trades with stops. 1.3 years - there are statistics - not to start from scratch. (removed altogether).

 
Ishim:

