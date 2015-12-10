FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 221
If you want a new forex - at least a year on demo (on Dec. 1 we will start), then 2 years on mini lots, H1 n4 is enough to test it in 3 years.
for the funeral just in time))))
the new forex and straight to micro-real is the best way. the demo is out of the question !!!!
Otherwise it will end up working as a puppet.
It's all in private, it's for Ninzies. Inductors are not secret, I posted them here, they are just inconvenient, it's better to watch the volume on a normal candlestick chart and the volume you are interested in this instrument, rather than a bunch of unnecessary information like on cluster charts.
Strange, what do you think of the henna? Correction there not? )))
here's a long term deal on insta - as soon as I get it fixed, it'll be on mini lots ))))))))0
Why are you embarrassing us?))) All the time...
Take what out?
Remove. The only thing I have to do now is to open lots of 50 at a sane broker, because I'm on Insta, you're an example to follow. !!!!!
here's euro trading on micro! after about 130 trades with stops. 1.3 years - there are statistics - not to start from scratch. (removed altogether).
