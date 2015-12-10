FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'll buy it here.
I'll buy it here.
There are two of you, you and Matrosov.
Oh, I forgot the teacher)))
I'll buy it here.
get the depot ready for battle:
he wants it, let him buy it. we'll sell it to him)))
Nah, I won't sell him anything there, the sale from 2497 today and that's no good.
Why more trades? I only opened a sale on EUR today and I do not want to do anything, in two hours there will be no movement and I will close it or I will buy it myself. I do not know what to do with them, I do not know what to do with them.
Was invested about (1094,38 $) withdrawn about (740,55 $) and that a loss (-32.4%) of the invested money.
And this for more than six months.
And you don't count the money you earned?
there was a loss of only $170 - I caught a margin call, on the fall of the euro.
stranger
I've been trying to get the point across to fighters that only dollar pairs are traded, the rest are an illusion.
And that's for more than six months.
and you don't count your earnings?