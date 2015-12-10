FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 337
Hi!, does anyone collect any forecast statistics? here is the USD/JPY forecast from 18.09 for a pullback target of 105.20 (you can see that the big pullback during the fall has shifted almost under the top)
And here on D! the purpose of the pullback is the liquidation of a Boo breaker, which is constantly advertised here (the one who has the forecast could sell, but every regular could buy)
additional. the lower screenshot is clear )))) but there is also a pattern on the upper one )))))
On the story, it is clear.
The most interesting part starts after the last one - "buy cross", i.e. where there is no indicator.
I will try to make and test the piper.
As I understand it works with two zig-zags?
The most "sobering" words of the last day!
You can't do it without a prediction. First, you calculate where it should go back to, i.e. you calculate a strong undrawn level. The idea is that a one-point price movement is a conditional volume unit. The price will try to equalise the buying and selling, but it will not succeed immediately due to the developed market infrastructure and the non-simultaneous work of the banks.
I tried it and got nothing but hangs, so I guess I didn't get it right.
you need more lines and you can still see the price chart itself!
it's just prices in 50 pips.