stranger:
Iryp, did you at least get your lights on for New Year's Eve?)
No problem, the squibs are cheaper for the holidays...
_new-rena:
No problem, firecrackers are cheaper for the holidays...
We have cancelled fireworks this time and people have been asked for ethical reasons not to use pyrotechnics....
Oh_o a gift came ))))


Kino:
it's new year's Eve. i don't see what the big deal is?
_new-rena:
Increased terrorist threat and possible sabotage, frontline zone... that's how we live)
Kino:
I see. That's the way they might understand it...
 

That's it, go to bed)))

 
Shake Eugenia, she's hiding a grail under her pillow somewhere))))
 
stranger:

Evra is totally dead))))

Professor, give it a kick)))

There's no need to kick it.) The Euras is the same as the Euro))) Unchanged)))

 
artikul:

Don't kick it)))) Euras is like the Euras )))) No shit)))

What's with the big red one?)))
