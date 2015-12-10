FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 395

New comment
 
stranger:

euro pound on the way, nothing left for the bai:


 
Ilij:

euro pound on the way, nothing left for the bai:


What did the ruble bring?)))
 
stranger:
Here's the thing. Maybe someone took another 15 figures on the pound during its fall, on pullbacks?
You don't need to trade pullbacks (this is the next level) - trade directly in the trends - trade what you see. (and show equity!)
 
artikul:

If you want profit in pips -
Don't just sit on the trend,
♪ but test your entries on a pullback ♪
¶¶ And watch the price ¶¶

♪ If you can do it without hope ♪
H1 with no upside.
♪ In the lotus position, soulfully ♪
In D1, get in and out.

))))) don't look for profits - look for problems.
 
stranger:
And what brought the ruble?)))

I'm fed up with this forum, it's not encoded...

Picture was yesterday marked with one number, today I change the other under the same number and save

I have to save it under a different number that hasn't existed yet.

So I can't trade or write on the forum - only bugs...

 
Ishim:
))))) is not looking for profit - it's looking for trouble.
Bai above 26 is also for profit?) Guys, everyone sees everything, both your entries, Sensei, and how the professor pissed off from 2560-70, then pissed on the pullback, closed and gained new sales. So...))
 
Ishim:
You do not need to trade pullbacks (this is the next level) - trade directly in trends - trade what you see. (and show equity!)

prediction system top specifically kazala))))) (every U-turn wants to be a Khai or Low)

 
stranger:
Bai above 26 is also for profit?) Guys, everyone sees everything, and your entries, Sensei, and how the professor pissed from 2560-70, then pissed on the pullback, closed and gained new sales. So...))
Guys will criticise my entries I'll see the flaws - I'll grow up ))))
 
Ishim:
Guys will criticise my inputs I will see the flaws - AND grow up ))))
Good for you))) My point is, don't troll)
 
Ilij:

I'm fed up with this forum, it's not encoded...

picture was called yesterday with one number, today I'm changing to another with the same number and save it

but it's the old one, I have to save it under a different number that hasn't been there yet

So, whether I'm trading or writing on the forum - nothing but bugs...

Same problem, even appealed to technical support, ......... They told me to clean the browser history, helped. But it's still not convenient to clean the history every time.
1...388389390391392393394395396397398399400401402...871
New comment