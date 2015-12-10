FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 686
don't compare me to a bender. I never have been a bender and I never will be.
I've never heard such words... bender... and with an "e"... bummer... be careful saying you're Russian... :-)))
is a lament for a lost portal... :-(((
Chornomorskaya Odesa - tse Ukraine
Why is he cursing?
Some people say - shit, devaluation is coming... The puppets are not delusional, that's how it happens. Take off your pink eyes and you'll see how beautiful the world is, even if the rouble is cheap...
Yeah... I just got out of shock...
I've read a lot of comments...
what can I say... the ruble will go far and I understand that besides poor people, the rest do not really care about this bad situation (not in a small way) )))
For example, the financial leaders are advising to keep the money in rubles (it sounds like the same as what they used to store), they say that in the 2nd quarter of 2015 everything will be fine!
They write that it will settle down, but not immediately, there is enough powder in the powders and methods of influence...
2. Exchange rate of the rouble rocketed down during the morning rush and even reached 80 roubles per dollar and over 100 roubles per euro.So far, the dollar has stabilized (if such a word is appropriate) at 77 roubles, the euro at 97. Panic reports about exchangers purchasing triple-digit screens to display the exchange rate are beginning to look realistic from the panic-stricken.Broadcasts of the fall of http://kommersant.ru/Doc/2634485 were more reminiscent of combat reports from Ukraine. Ukraine is not far behind, with the commercial exchange rate breaking through the 20 hryvnia per dollar and the 25 hryvnia per euro mark. The difference between the commercial and bank rates reached 5 hryvnias per dollar.
3. The stock market also plummeted. The RTS index collapsed by 19%http://slon.ru/fast/economics/indeks-rts-rukhnul-nizhe-600-punktov-1195974.xhtml
You have old reprinted data from a grey source. What prevented you from opening the terminal and seeing the quotes?