tuma88:
You will laugh, but the Eurochain is signalling down again
Either test from 2350 (2365 former Strange support, now resistance) , or don't reach.

Thanks !

2365,2425,2206

coming levels.

 
lactone:

No. It's just like a lottery - what you flip a coin for. Only you pay a commission too. If you're lucky, you can try it.

The principle of work is clear and, in general, accessible and working.

The principle is clear, accessible and workable.

Question: Can "brokers" correct at "expiry"?

 
IRIP:

the principle of operation is clear, and generally accessible and workable.

question - can "brokers" adjust at "expiry"?

no.

well then, good luck if everything is clear!

 
What kind of people, no pretzel will lure them out of the market ))))) All sitting, all waiting for something ))))
 
IRIP:

the principle of operation is clear, and generally accessible and workable.

question - can "brokers" adjust at "expiry"?

Irip, you think about it. Guess the direction or the price after a period of time. Which is harder? Answer yourself this question and draw conclusions.
 
Professor, we don't sit, we chat)
 
stranger:
Professor, we are not sitting, we are communicating)
I know how you socialize. ))) Just to troll the teacher ))))
 
artikul:
I know how you communicate )))) Just to troll the teacher))))
Well, that's sacred))))))))))))))))))
 
shit they widened the spread by 4800 in half an hour... oh marusya klimova...
 
artikul:
I know how you guys talk)))) Just trying to troll the teacher))))

took a bullet, where do you think his target is?

I also closed the eur. 100pp stop.


