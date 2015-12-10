FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 432
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You will laugh, but the Eurochain is signalling down again
Either test from 2350 (2365 former Strange support, now resistance) , or don't reach.
Thanks !
2365,2425,2206
coming levels.
No. It's just like a lottery - what you flip a coin for. Only you pay a commission too. If you're lucky, you can try it.
The principle of work is clear and, in general, accessible and working.
The principle is clear, accessible and workable.
Question: Can "brokers" correct at "expiry"?
the principle of operation is clear, and generally accessible and workable.
question - can "brokers" adjust at "expiry"?
no.
well then, good luck if everything is clear!
the principle of operation is clear, and generally accessible and workable.
question - can "brokers" adjust at "expiry"?
Professor, we are not sitting, we are communicating)
I know how you communicate )))) Just to troll the teacher))))
I know how you guys talk)))) Just trying to troll the teacher))))
took a bullet, where do you think his target is?
I also closed the eur. 100pp stop.