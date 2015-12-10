FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 359
Let's get to the point.
Gnawingmarket, said levels on the crosses you can't see. Level?
On the screenshot, there are 2 lines at the bottom and 2 at the top for correction. Price has entered the 3 peak low zone - there are plenty of stops behind them - and this triple bottom is not serious )))))) fairy tales
If he has no stops, it is easier to calculate an average lot and use it.
Right, so somewhere, and the second one at 84) And the target is 72 and further, all the same.
You go on, that screen wasn't for you.
here is another story - the target is 116.50, he is aiming low and does not give the current sale - I have to stop. (no one knows when the correction will start, maybe now...)
you asked yourself - up to kedov spring works, the levels are the answer.
and the other way, if you're trading pens, I don't even know.
Learn more.
You sit down and look at the drawdown by trades for each instrument, print the average drawdown, then the average drawdown, the number of traded instruments and the percentage of risk of the deposit=the average lot. Everything.
Average drawdown is 300, 10 instruments, 10 000 securities, maximal risk from the deposit is 10%, i.e. 1000, lot 0.03-4. After the transfer to the Boo the risk is removed.
Ishimsan, this is a level I knew when I came to the forum and I'll die He will be...... shorter which.........