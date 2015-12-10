FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 92
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's right, I already sold it.
Here's my view of the market:
Why casino?
There, on the pound, are targets for sell sticks and buy sticks
And both will work out.
I know that, do you?
This seems to be the second time you've written from scratch.
Do you like it?
from the baId, it's called...
that's on topic:
I wonder if there are pilots who fly on cues.
it's up to the teacher to tell you. He's the one who gives the grades. Where do we - the underachievers...
Ahhhh... you mean the signals, the red one there???
))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! +++++++++++++++++++
that's what they tell me... it's nice - they don't forget... )))
I wonder if there are pilots who fly on cues?
it's up to the teacher to tell you. He's the one who gives the grades. Where do we - the underachievers...
Ahhhh... you mean the signals, the ones in red there?
))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! +++++++++++++++++++
that's what they tell me... it's nice - they don't forget... )))