Is the old one in disguise?
Speculator_:
I don't understand your question.
Bank of America: possible start of USD correction
Bank of America Merrill Lynch maintains a long-term bullish view on the USD (puts USD target at 106.00 area), but in the near to medium term USD could correct / head slightly lower.
"Indeed, the EUR/USD pair has already started to move upwards. We see this correction as an opportunity to approach 1.28/1.30 in the coming weeks," notes Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
lying?
I am selling the Yen from the current 117.57 without a stop.
No stop, also before the FOMC... Iron balls.
Closed all trades except euro. Lost it to B.W. and it is hanging around.
Stop
Input/Stop
... fart !
))))
lying? no?
Stop
Exit Entry