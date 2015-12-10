FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 173

Speculator_:
Is the old one in disguise?
I don't understand your question
 

Speculator_:


 
KanIII:
I don't understand your question.
Why did you choose the fludo thread? There are hundreds of threads on the forum!
 

Bank of America: possible start of USD correction
Bank of America Merrill Lynch maintains a long-term bullish view on the USD (puts USD target at 106.00 area), but in the near to medium term USD could correct / head slightly lower.

"Indeed, the EUR/USD pair has already started to move upwards. We see this correction as an opportunity to approach 1.28/1.30 in the coming weeks," notes Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

lying?

 
kwinto:
I am selling the Yen from the current 117.57 without a stop.

No stop, also before the FOMC... Iron balls.

Closed all trades except euro. Lost it to B.W. and it is hanging around.

 
Speculator_:

Stop

Speculator_:

Input/Stop

... fart !

))))

Ishim:

In fact, in a week (10 days) I also expect the beginning, but without such thoughts as the bank's analysts. It's more than obvious, but no more than that. falling means falling ))))
 
Speculator_:

Stop

Exit Entry

