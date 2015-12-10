FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 554
For gold formed the impulse of the blue level within the third wave of the green level in it formed the first, second wave at the moment formed the third wave of the blue level in it presumably ended the first wave of the brown level . I hold two buy trades on the lower level, partially closed on the remaining volumes, stopped at a lossless position. At the end of the second wave of the brown level I plan to open a third trade on this instrument.
I don't know what to do with this, I don't know what to do with it.)
What's he smoking? Orange peels?
TRADING ON GOLD
Even MT5 doesn't burn as much as here))))
TRADING ON GOLD
You'll close by 2050, don't worry. 1.5 weeks is not a long time for the long term)))
what year is the swap catching on?
It's not that long :-)
There is a plan for the coming year. If the end of the year == distribution doesn't come together, the plan is in jeopardy.
They don't live that long :-)
the quid index was flying gaps down today. what's up with it, who's driving the dollar inflation?
Where are you looking? alpha was only up at the start of the day.
here we go:
Well, that's just it, 1.5 weeks won't do it. It's a new scenario, not at all like the historical ones...
Well, that depends.