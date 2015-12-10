FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 149
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Shaman, who gives a fuck about your skips, let's sell the chif for a long time and buy euros, for now, put it on 9680, next week I will add from 9620-40.
Not going in, sorry, distracting.
Yes, who will trade chif in the sell, then part of the position tp at 9410, there should be a bounce up from there by any means.
Shaman, sell below 25, and more, an investment for the grandkids, because you will hardly wait for the price there anymore, so this month the salt is there)))
That's where you write (I'll ban you again), what did you live off in the vegetable garden?, what grandchildren (we're not drosophila) 1.22 in December.
Well, wait for 1.22.
Why no grandchildren?( Aren't you a lesbian, do you like men?
Well, wait for 1.22.
Why no grandchildren?( Are you not a lesbian, you like men?
Shaman, who gives a fuck about your skips, let's sell the chif for a long time and buy euro, for now, I put it at 9680, next week I'll add from 9620-40.
i heard it somewhere before when the euro was at 1.31
I bookmarked then for my first kolyan on
about to turn around and got...
I've heard that somewhere before, when the euro was 1.31
i had a bookmark for my first kolyan at that time
about to turn around and got...
I've heard that somewhere before, when the euro was 1.31
i had a bookmark for my first kolyan at that time
about to turn around and got...
And if you go to 2830 and make half profit there, will you lose something?
If you open the monthly chart of the euro and the Buc and look where the trend is and where the supports-resistances are, you won't have to guess, especially on the chiff a beautiful false-break-up was, that was the break-up of 9680)
Breaking through the resistance and coming back. So that you know what it is, but only the dashes of a sick teacher))))
I've got it wrong, weekends are good for chitchat) and weekdays for nain.
...
You should warn them :-) people are getting worried where TC has gone.
Yes Teacher presses on the brain)))) I should not even come here on weekdays as I look at this flea-breeding, two orders from one level, buy and sell, and I go crazy))))
And someone blurted out that the global gold trend is down, then fell out, probably down to zero or negative ...
Silver at minus 10, you come and take a kilogram, and you get over 300 bucks in your pocket ...
it's a good thing the doll gave right away:
but the sexy one likes to do it that way:
here's a prime example - long sold and no dough
so what's the problem?
Yes Teacher presses on the brain)))) I should not even come here on weekdays as I look at this flea-breeding, two orders from one level, buy and sell, and I go crazy))))
And someone blurted out that the global gold trend is down, then fell out, probably down to zero or negative ...
In the case of silver at minus 10, you come and take a pound and you get another 300-odd bucks in your pocket...