FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 397
I've got everything so cleaned up, I didn't even know there was a problem...
I wrote for the euro pound and put the picture down, and Strange took me for a lunatic, and even with the ruble...
I'm disappointed...
not waiting for anything:
Waiting for the euro to fall further to 1.23540 and up. Does anyone have a different opinion, please share.
And I bought until tomorrow.
In my opinion this support will not be broken until tomorrow at the ECB meeting
You're the SENSEI, how unseemly)))))
I don't give a damn about you, I'll write if I have a thread, if not, I won't.
how the quotes went - nice to see ))))))))))))
I just need to draw on the ruler.
