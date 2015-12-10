FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 397

New comment
 
Ilij:

I've got everything so cleaned up, I didn't even know there was a problem...

I wrote for the euro pound and put the picture down, and Strange took me for a lunatic, and even with the ruble...

I'm disappointed...

no, no)
 
waiting for the euro dollar to fall further to 1.23540 at the most and up. Does anyone have a different opinion, please share.
 

not waiting for anything:


 
Evgen-ya1:
Waiting for the euro to fall further to 1.23540 and up. Does anyone have a different opinion, please share.

And I bought until tomorrow.

In my opinion this support will not be broken until tomorrow at the ECB meeting

 
stranger:
You're the SENSEI, how unseemly)))))
I don't give a shit about you, I'll write a thread if I get one, if not, I won't.
 
Evgen-ya1:
Waiting for the euro dollar to drop another maximum to 1.23540 and up... Does anyone have a different opinion, please share.
So should I sell by 20 pips with lot 1 necessarily or was it better to hold yesterday's sell off? Ouch, madam, I'm wondering why)
 
Ishim:
I don't give a damn about you, I'll write if I have a thread, if not, I won't.
I'm sorry to hear you say that, Master.
[Deleted]  

how the quotes went - nice to see ))))))))))))

I just need to draw on the ruler.

 
_new-rena:

how the quotes went - nice to see ))))))))))))

all that's left is to draw on a ruler.

She doesn't seem very sociable(
 
Dollar hits an all-time high of 54.5 roubles http://russian.rt.com/article/62538
1...390391392393394395396397398399400401402403404...871
New comment