Why sell, except to fix half of it, and there's not much point in fidgeting now.
I'm not even bothering. I just stay out of sales.
Hypnotizing the price (c) Evgen-ya1 :-)
Why should I hypnotize the price? I told him this morning - there is some interest for the pound at 5360, so there is no one lower and I have picked it up a bit)
I do not care what he draws on the chart.)
Index at 8970/80 has eaten the pro-trade, looking to see why. Maybe it would be easier to close it and reopen it lower.
In general it is all the same, a pampering before New Year to kill time.
Oh, her tip is doing well)))
and the eura is not allowed in yet)
On the pound 5735, 5850, 1.60.
instead of 1.60 i would say 6120 the rest are in the +-30 range
I'm being modest.
That's why I'm not saying anything about 63)))) yet.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/76032 as I said, opened a demo to debug the strategy.