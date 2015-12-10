FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 857

Evgen-ya1:

What's with the turkeys in the main window? Something familiar to me.)
 
stranger:
Why sell, except to fix half of it, and there's not much point in fidgeting now.

I'm not even bothering. I just stay out of sales.

Hypnotizing the price (c) Evgen-ya1 :-)

 
Silent:

Why should I hypnotize the price? I told him this morning - there is some interest for the pound at 5360, so there is no one lower and I have picked it up a bit)

I do not care what he draws on the chart.)

 
stranger:
Index at 8970/80 has eaten the pro-trade, looking to see why. Maybe it would be easier to close it and reopen it lower.

In general it is all the same, a pampering before New Year to kill time.

stranger:

Oh, her tip is doing well)))

and the eura is not allowed in yet)

there is such a thing. the wings are tied or waiting for Guru to show up.
 
On the pound 5735, 5850, 1.60.
Instead of 1.60 I would say 6120 the rest are within +-30
 
Myth63:
I'm being modest.

That's why I'm not saying anything about 63)))) yet.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/76032 as I said, opened a demo to debug the strategy.
Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4: MythDEMO
Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4: MythDEMO
  • Роман
  • www.mql5.com
Торговый Сигнал MythDEMO для MetaTrader 4: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
Myth63:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/76032 as I said, opened a demo to debug the strategy.
It was HIS idea, so watch out, come back and ...)))
