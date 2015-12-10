FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 98
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
but what's the point now - in loi...? I'm stoked....
It's in the used ones. If anything's wrong, there's a $2 prize. And if it's like that?
)))
(If there wasn't a sell on top, I certainly wouldn't open here. Not as cool as our Shaman)).
It's in the used ones. If anything's wrong, there's a $2 prize. And if it's like that?
)))
where's the used one? if you flipped it, then gee whiz.
pull the boo below the refill, what the fuck now...
Where's your boo? If you've twisted it, great.
Can't you see the red line? There's two stoplosses.
there's probably minus two spreads...
Why do you need a stoploss in the middle?
Filled up on the Jew.
vAuuu, super (Russian letters, Russian)!!! ++++
and what do you think, where's the stop?
on forex starts it's like that - lack of liquidity or whatever. - It doesn't affect the trade - see m5