FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 98

New comment
 
_new-rena:

but what's the point now - in loi...? I'm stoked....

It's in the used ones. If anything's wrong, there's a $2 prize. And if it's like that?

)))

(If there wasn't a sell on top, I certainly wouldn't open here. Not as cool as our Shaman)).

[Deleted]  
Bicus:

It's in the used ones. If anything's wrong, there's a $2 prize. And if it's like that?

)))

where's the used one? if you flipped it, then gee whiz.

pull the boo below the refill, what the fuck now...

 
_new-rena:
Where's your boo? If you've twisted it, great.
Can't you see the red line? There are two stoplosses.
[Deleted]  
Bicus:
Can't you see the red line? There's two stoplosses.

there's probably minus two spreads...

Why do you need a stoploss in the middle?

 
Bicus:
Filled up on the Jew.

 


 
Speculator_:


the forex starts with this kind of thing - lack of liquidity or whatever. - no effect on trade - see m5 (extra - sell USD/JPY - on the rest and you will get it all back)
[Deleted]  
Ishim:

vAuuu, super (Russian letters, Russian)!!! ++++

and what do you think, where's the stop?

 
Ishim:
on forex starts it's like that - lack of liquidity or whatever. - It doesn't affect the trade - see m5
The price changes so fast that the brokerage company has no time to process it. This is the time when we lose connection and the terminal hangs. An honest brokerage company will solve the problem in the client's favour!
 
Something's taking a long time with no second impulse. Should we close the fuck down?
1...919293949596979899100101102103104105...871
New comment