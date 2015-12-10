FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 289
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
you're burning for the second week ?
No... as I said above I bought it from 2385... I'm waiting for 1.4000))) if it goes lower I'll sell it till February and then I'll buy it again))
Thanks! I'll read it first thing in the morning. The eurik and the pound have been a real headache today...
Well, well...
If you go to sleep and the euro goes up, what are you going to do then?
No... as I wrote above I bought it from 2385... I'm waiting for 1.4000))) but if it goes lower I'll sell it till February and then I'll buy it again))
well, well...
You're right ........ I threw that cluster out of the charts, there's no prognosis, it's just a factual drawing, and it takes away the body's energy.
I call my tactics conditionally "Spring" .......... I will find time, put my brains in a pile and describe it........ there are questions.
You're right........ threw that cluster out of the charts-no prediction-it's just a factual drawing, but it drains the body's energy.
You should have the quid index handy. Do you have it?
There's the one at quinto, which had such a chip on its site online, i.e. a graph of the dollar index.
You're right ........ I threw that cluster out of the charts - there's no prognosis, it's just a factual drawing, and it takes away the body's energy.
I call my tactics conditionally "Spring" .......... I will find time, put my brains in a pile and describe it........there are questions.
but you should have the index handy. do you have it?
No........ what is the point of this index?
.........I might not understand why I need it, like Sherlock Holmes didn't understand why he needed to know who Copernicus was.