the american foreign exchange market will not disappear.
If a normal and affordable domestic market appears, why not? Sell expensive rubles, while oil, gold, etc. will also be expensive for rubles - that's a deal)))))) and of course we will buy cheaper)))))
As you can see the concept of intervention, liquidity is not considered at all because it is not the issue, you have to give work to speculators inside the country and everything will be fine))))
When I was a kid I idealized Western economic theories. But now somehow I look at it practically and agree 1500%. All these theories were developed with one goal in mind, to screw the naïve and make a buck.
Well, finally)))
Only to stock up not on dough, but on mate-values)
I do not know, when the dollar was made a reserve currency, it may have been well-intentioned, or maybe it was originally intended as a scam, but when the dollar was decoupled from gold backing "due to the fact that the USA cannot provide the money supply required for international payments in gold...", then it was a "gentleman takes a gentleman's word" principle that kicked in)))
I served in Germany once. In our unit the soldiers' toilet was built by the Germans.
The case is that when a German left a box of matches at battalion headquarters on the chief of staff's desk, no one touched it. Knowing the German mentality, no one touched the box of matches. Two weeks later the German remembered it and took it back where he had left it. The point - he believed no one would take it.
Of course, if he had left it in Russia, he would not have found his matches in a few minutes)))
Rena, so I don't get it, did you automate the levels? At least a screenshot would have been nice).
As for someone else's right - not yours - do not touch it. So the entire"world economy" is built on squeezing someone else's stuff).
The idea has already been presented - price movement anywhere is a one-point price movement when a conventional unit of volume is accumulated. As a variant of further development of ideas, i.e. where to start - imagine that the market is not there yet, and try to think about where and how the price will move if the market starts to increase the trade. I.e., the first client bought/sold - the price has moved by one pip against him, then the next operation follows. We start averaging the volume by lots. For example, the price movement up/down by one pip means the total buying/selling of 1 lot. Then we start buying/selling again. The calculation of buy/sell volume should be performed and at the very end - where and how far the price should be moved to make the market profitable.
You have completely blown my mind)))
True enough! ............Detect, Rena, at the same time they don't take someone else's box from the table - the virtue of managing the human consciousness and the crowd........ to keep traditional human values small, and on the large to take over Europe and grab until they stop, regulating the number of other nations.......it is not the behaviour of the beast, which does not take anything extra or Alexander II, who on the blood of Russian soldiers and the Russian population returned the crowns to Europe.
..... In terms of traditional human values, the Russian character does not look bad at all.
the level will turn out to be one - the target, which is constantly changing as the volume of purchases and the volume of sales change. these volumes need to be obtained separately, not their sum