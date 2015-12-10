FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 297

New comment
 

there, rena manduke corrected, check out the levels:


 

I think she's on the move. I wasted two microlots as a pioneer.

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

I think she's on the move. I wasted two microlots as a pioneer.

I've got a lot of merchandise going to my targets, and I'm having a hell of a time.....

I wish I hadn't screwed up the dredges. .....

 
Ilij:

There, Rena manduke corrected, check out the levels:


Why so many of them?

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Why so many of them?

)))

well, ... perspective !

 
_new-rena:

and I've got such a mammoth amount of merchandise going to my targets everywhere.....

I wish the dredges hadn't been spoiled......

Will definitely ruin it for a while....... to get some stops.
 
Ilij:

there, rena manduke corrected, check out the levels:


That level at 1.1352 is a bit of a stretch, there's nothing there.
 
gnawingmarket:
It's bound to spoil for a while....... to mow down the stops.
What's going to happen, they will take out the euro fans again and moans will be heard again)))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
That level at 1.1352 is a bit far-fetched, there's nothing there.
He has his own principle there, I didn't get into it. personally, I only have one target per level and that's it...
[Deleted]  
stranger:
What's going to happen, Euro fans will be sold out again and moaning will be heard again)))

Yeah, we'll see about that. The teacher will come and give the country coal....

I'm sorry - the teacher.

1...290291292293294295296297298299300301302303304...871
New comment