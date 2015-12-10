FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 57

Sdimm:
Where is he? Haven't seen his work for a long time ))))
I've been in since yesterday)))))))) Still the same headless guy, hasn't changed)))) He's peeking around the corner somewhere.
 
stranger:
In short, the same old thing)))
 
Sdimm:
Yeah, exhaustion, a wave, it's coming on, marasmus is progressing, old age, jerking off) Something there salivating, like no money, but theoretically he's a millionaire, that's it.
 
stranger:
Yeah, I haven't missed much as far as I'm concerned )))) Icarus never took off )))
 
Sdimm:
Don't tell me, Guru's speeches are as invigorating as 150))) Nah, Icarus looks plucked.... depleted

The Euro is already fuckin..... dipping it, it's sickening to watch. Came out for support and jumping on it, woodpeckers.

 
stranger:
150 is as invigorating as another one )))) Careful with it or you might overdose )))
 
Sdimm:
I don't drink, I'm getting old, I don't feel like it) Tell us about yourself, what, where, how?
 
IRIP:
Can you explain in more detail what it does?

There is nothing supernatural about it.

It looks at all open trades for buy or sell by the symbol, sets the total for the given direction. But not with a fixed level in points, but with a percentage of profit. The larger the profit, the larger the percentage.

I am trying a new tactic: follow the trend and multiply profit. There are no set takeprofits. The method is the reverse of Shaman's one. He is multiplying the losses. )))

It is good for building a pyramid. It is very important to open the first positive deal. After that it is reckless in the worst case, and in the best case it gives a serious profit.

But it is in theory. How it will be in practice - we'll see.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Hnxd7PBbs8

interesting video

Безрисковый разгон депозита форекс Дмитриев Снайпер 23.01.2014
Безрисковый разгон депозита форекс Дмитриев Снайпер 23.01.2014
  • www.youtube.com
форекс Дмитриев Снайпер То о чем молчат профессионалы Форекса! Информация которую прячут брокеры и ДЦ от новичков! На видео только 5% от всей информации кото...
great demo (see order number...)
