FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 61

New comment
 
iIDLERr:

stranger

Sash, let's have a seminar for neophytes on DON'T TROSS.

Shall we hit them?
[Deleted]  
iIDLERr:

stranger

Sash, let's have a seminar for neophytes on DON'T TROSS.

Then the majors will take over.... Let them have their fun, who will pay you for your gold tricks?
 
the euro, motherfucker, 5 points short of my selllimit.
 
iIDLERr:

stranger

Sash, let's have a seminar for neophytes on DON'T TROSS.

Sasha! All the time I thought he was Vasya (good cause we don't need competitors)
 
Bicus:
the euro is 5 pips short of my selllimit.
don't worry, it'll make it to a loser.)
 
I've been looking at IBM for three days... Maybe I should buy one, eh?
 
Sdimm:
Nah, I haven't seen it, but I'm nowhere near it anyway ))))
hey! i had nothing to do with it. (listen less to the voices...)
[Deleted]  
Bicus:
I've been looking at an IBM for three days... Maybe I should buy one, huh?

I have an intel for example, why do you need such a rarity?

the foreign exchange laws don't work anymore

I don't have a hundred grams, just a glass and a snack pack )))

 
I don't have such bad thoughts about buying an IBM.
[Deleted]  
Shit, where's Speckul? Gijo's drawing, hiding spot. Urgent waiting for the forecast!!!
1...545556575859606162636465666768...871
New comment