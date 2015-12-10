FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 293
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
35 orders in the morning? You're a strong one, vagabond)))
that's only 35 orders in 3 days
the key is not to overdo it.
that's only 35 orders in 3 days
the main thing here is not to overdo it
hiding behind a speculator while he is torturing the dolt in silence...
and the euro is about to GDPR..... ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
you can make some predictions here, it's pretty cool....
Ishim, where are you?
hiding behind the speculator while he tortures the doll silently...
I show you all the moves and the state, so it's fair, doll knows.
I show you all the moves and the stats, so it's fair, dummy knows.
The main thing is to report back to the Teacher, consult with him, maybe you're doing something wrong, he'll tell you, and Doll, xx)
USDCHF buy with stop at the bottom of this riddle =)
on the hour
Irip, in the ABC it says, "if you didn't take the previous top, let's go and test the bottom".
What's your excuse?)))
That's right, he corrects me sometimes, even though I don't always understand it.
Irip, in the ABC it says, "If you didn't take the previous apex, let's go test the low one".
What's your excuse?) )
i got your balance. it didn't show. you're not as simple as you made yourself out to be.