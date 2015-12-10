FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 607

Ilij:

opened another sell...


And so on to 1.21)))))
Ilij:

opened another sell...

hello oops new year.... good luck, what can i say...
 
stranger:
And so to 1.21)))))
No, it'll be fine up to 1.1390
 
Ishim:
No, everything will be fine up to 1.1390
Ilya would have done better if he had explained him what and how, otherwise he would have fallen into heresy.)
 
Ishim:
No, it'll be all right up to 1.1390.

He does, you do not know)))

 
stranger:

He does, you do not know)))

those peaks in 2007, yeah! those were the days - the credit boom was ))))))

good rebound for now ))))

additional. zyyyy)))) watch the month and fix it at 17 peaks

 
Ishim:

those peaks in 2007 then yes! those were the days - the credit boom was ))))))

good bounce-back for now ))))

extra. zyyyy)))) you look months and fix 17 pips

Are you talking about yourself?))) You go under the tank for them, a screenshot to the fact that you want - buy to there, no - go chase the euro)
 
Ishim:

those peaks in 2007 then yes! those were the days - the credit boom was ))))))

good bounce-back for now ))))

extra. zyyyy)))) you look months and fix 17 pips

and this is a smear, hang it in the toilet)))
 
stranger:
Are you talking about yourself?))) And for them you go under the tank, a screenshot to what you want - buy to there, no - go run for euros)
not me from 50 ti or moose ))))) - you shined last week pound)))), i've got a lot of trading to do today )))) (no,you can do it in 3 lots)
 
Ishim:
Not me from 50 or moose ))))) - You shined last week on the pound)))),I'm bidding for today )))) (no, you can do it in 3 lots)
It was Friday that week and it was over 50.
