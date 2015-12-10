FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 607
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
opened another sell...
opened another sell...
And so to 1.21)))))
No, everything will be fine up to 1.1390
No, it'll be all right up to 1.1390.
He does, you do not know)))
He does, you do not know)))
those peaks in 2007, yeah! those were the days - the credit boom was ))))))
good rebound for now ))))
additional. zyyyy)))) watch the month and fix it at 17 peaks
those peaks in 2007 then yes! those were the days - the credit boom was ))))))
good bounce-back for now ))))
extra. zyyyy)))) you look months and fix 17 pips
those peaks in 2007 then yes! those were the days - the credit boom was ))))))
good bounce-back for now ))))
extra. zyyyy)))) you look months and fix 17 pips
Are you talking about yourself?))) And for them you go under the tank, a screenshot to what you want - buy to there, no - go run for euros)
Not me from 50 or moose ))))) - You shined last week on the pound)))),I'm bidding for today )))) (no, you can do it in 3 lots)