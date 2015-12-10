FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 217
The pound is in a hurry, there is still a move for it )))) the pound should go up.... )))
What was there for me to look forward to on a Friday night?
The pound now has resistance just above 5720, if it passes, go for 59 and pennies.
new old scenario - sell limit 2470 (20 pips on short stops)))) of course the 26th is close - but I think it will not work (somebody sold a good one - the stop is far away) of the 22nd will work stop in bu ))))))) (so it seems)
Sensei, what's with the sell on the low again?)))
new old scenario - sell limit 2470
I don't want to sound like a nerd, but... what are you going to do if the eu goes up? And it could easily do that.
In other words: WHERE ARE THE STOPPIES?
)))
you're low - let's not get hysterical and go somewhere (options - up, down)
Come on, don't embarrass my grey beard and head and everything else.... Where are the stops you swore to put? ))))
Dima, pound
I bet on the buys and on the sells .... There is a buy at the top that is not visible (left over from the old TS)
How curious. Buy is up, sell is down.
What's the point?