Sdimm:
The pound is in a hurry, there is still a move for it )))) the pound should go up.... )))

What was there for me to look forward to on a Friday night?

The pound now has resistance just above 5720, if it passes, go for 59 and pennies.

 
Ishim:

new old scenario - sell limit 2470 (20 pips on short stops)))) of course the 26th is close - but I think it will not work (somebody sold a good one - the stop is far away) of the 22nd will work stop in bu ))))))) (so it seems)

Sensei, what's with the sell on the low again?)))
 
stranger:

The pound now has resistance just above 5720, pass, catch at 59 and pennies.

The pound now has resistance just above 5720, pass, catch at 59 and pennies.

Yeah, that's it)))
 
stranger:
Sensei, what's with the sell on the low again?)))
You're low - let's not get hysterical about anything (options - up, down)
 
Ishim:

new old scenario - sell limit 2470

I don't want to sound like a nerd, but... what are you going to do if the eu goes up? And it could easily do that.

In other words: WHERE ARE THE STOPPIES?

)))

 
Ishim:
you're low - let's not get hysterical and go somewhere (options - up, down)
Come on, don't embarrass my grey beard and head and everything else.... Where are the stops you swore to put? ))))
 
stranger:
Come on, don't embarrass my grey beard and head and everything else.... Where are the stops you swore to put? ))))
I'm betting on buys and sells .... there's a buy at the top you can't see it (it's from the old tsa)
 
Bicus:

Not to be nerdy, but... what are you going to do if the eu goes up? And it could easily do that.

In other words: WHERE ARE THE STOPPERS?

)))

It won't go above 26th - that's for sure!
 

Dima, pound

 
Ishim:
I bet on the buys and on the sells .... There is a buy at the top that is not visible (left over from the old TS)

How curious. Buy is up, sell is down.

What's the point?

