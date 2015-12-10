FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 734
Less writing here (((( (you know better)
Oh, come on. It's just funny - all he did was write and the pound went up and the index went down.
EURCAD under the news...
TR 5031
The pound has good support, if the euro limiter doesn't take it, that's it for this week.
The pound has good support, if the euro does not take the limit, that's it for this week.
There is a suspicion that the pound is not agreed.
It has not fallen low enough compared to the euro. The eu reached its target a long time ago and the pound is stuck on its horn.
My index is already at the ceiling, it does not want to grow, the situation is kind of stalemate.
(The trend line is the same as for the euro and pound, posted yesterday).
(not so pretty here, because by trading days)
ps this is despite the fact that it was gapped down.
True, it started falling later, maybe that's why.
Sit tight)))
well...
I don't know, I see only that the pound was bought this week, or rather started last week. On the Euro, today the levels were 1.2294, 87, 67, all of them were worked out, the next highest volumes are at 1.2382, 92. That's the whole picture.
Grandpa inspired you to the picture?)
Ilya, it's caca, come on)
Ilya, it's caca, come on)