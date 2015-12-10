FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 30
already 2,470 bottom - why the volumes - it's a sham - they don't move anything.
Go ahead and buy it, let's see)))))
(flubbed flubbed , but under the avatar 0 - ambushes all the time)
(I've been flubbing, but under my avatar I'm always getting ambushed).
See - bought and the price jumped and you said not to move...
Ahhhh... there you all are.
(All) (All) (All) (Fizkulturprit. )))
In general... what goes down, I sell, what goes up, I buy.
In general... what goes down, I sell, what goes up, I buy.
what went down is already going up (and vice versa)
you're not the one who said buy )))) (under the avatar - the posts don't count is it for lack of a picture? or are they aiming to ban you here too?)
I see Shaman hasn't learned anything, has he? Still catching knives. But why? Isn't it easier to swim with the current than to paddle against it with bulging eyes?
)))